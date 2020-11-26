Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be speaking on the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s summit, which is being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is Defining a New Era.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting 19 November, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Live Updates from Rajnath Singh's speech:

On West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Singh said that the next year will be very good for the BJP. "Can't rule out two-third majority for BJP in Bengal," he added.

"We want to talk," says Rajnath Singh to farmers amid the ongoing protest march. Singh said that the MSP system will continue. He also appealed to farmers to end their protests.

On Rafale, Singh said that Rafale has been a big boost as far as India's air defence is concerned.

On winning Bihar polls 2020, Rajnath Singh said, "It is a big thing that people trusted NDA again after so many years." Singh also spoke about Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, adding that there has been no taint on Kumar which is a big thing.

"We will continue to have a dialogue to resolve the border stand-off with China. But I believe countries should not be expansionist," Singh added.

"I assure everyone that nobody can claim even an inch of Indian land," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh says India wants a cordial relationship with its neighboring countries.

On aspects of security, Singh said, "As home minister, I had to focus on internal security. But as defence minister, I have to focus on borders. And I can say that there is great coordination between both these aspects of security."

"We want that defence equipments manufactured here not only cater to national demands, but also meet demands of neighbouring nations. We want India to become an exporting nation," says Singh.

India does not believe in starting a war but we are prepared for one, says Rajnath Singh.

Important to upgrade security system of the nation with changing times, says Singh.

On 'perceptional difference' with China, Singh said, "There is 'perceptional difference' regarding LAC with China, problem arises when agreed protocols are violated."

"I want to assure everyone that under PM Modi's administration, there will be no compromise on India's border, self-respect and sovereignty," said Singh.

On India facing the challenge of hybrid war, Singh said, "It's a new type of war, in which not only state but non-state actors also take part."

"This is a big challenge for us. The way wars are fought has changed over the years, but those who conspire against India have not changed their ways," he added.

The minister also said that there is a need to understand new age challenges like cyber warfare.

Apart from controlling infiltration, we are also give a befitting reply to terrorists across the border, Rajnath Singh said while remembering the 2016 surgical strike. "This is a sea change from the policy India followed during previous governments," Singh added.

The Indian Army has taken a never-seen before strict action against Pakistani terrorism, says the defence minister.

Singh said, "The 26/11 attackers came through sea. But now, Indian Navy and Coast Guard have created a security network along India's coast."

The Modi government has designed India's security policy in such a manner that another 26/11 is nearly impossible, says Singh.

Rajnath Singh says, "Today's day is very important as far as national security is concerned. 26/11 gave a new direction to our security policy, the incident challenged our sovereignty."

Rajnath Singh speaks on 'Defining a New Era' on national security.

Session with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to begin shortly.

