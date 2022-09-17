Defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Egypt on September 19-20

During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with the minister of defence and defence production, General Mohamed Zaki, read the defence ministry press release.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Egypt from September 19 to September 20 to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt, the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Egypt from September 19 to September 20 to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt, the Ministry of Defence stated on Saturday.
The two ministers will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries.
An MoU to provide further impetus to enhanced defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed, added the release.