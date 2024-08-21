Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from August 23-26, hold bilateral meeting with counterpart Lloyd Austin

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and discuss major defence procurements, including drones, Stryker ICVs, and GE F414 engines.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interview with PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interview with PTI(PTI)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a four-day official visit to the US from August 23 to August 26 on the invitation of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, stated the Defence Ministry in its official release.

In Washington, Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Lloyd Austin and also meet with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. 

The Defence Ministry said, “The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

Also Read | Latest Industry News Today on August 21, 2024 Live Updates: India has 547 million OTT users but active paid subscriptions remain stagnant at 100 million: Report

Rajnath Singh will also chair a meeting with the US defence industry to discuss ongoing and future defence collaborations.

What is on the agenda

According to reports, Rajnath Singh’s talks with Austin will touch upon three major defence procurements.

Drone procurement: India plans to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predators, including 15 for the Indian Navy and eight each for the Indian Army and Air Force, at an estimated cost of 40,000 lakh ( $4 billion).

Also Read | Why Singapore’s Mars, UAE’s Lunate, Korea’s KIC are keen to open shop in India

The MQ-9B, manufactured by General Atomics, has a range of approximately 1,800 km and is currently used by the US Air Force and NATO allies.

Stryker ICVs joint manufacturing: In July, the Times of India reported that India and the United States are in advanced talks to jointly manufacture the latest generation of Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) as part of their defence-industrial cooperation roadmap.

Additionally, The Print also reported in July 2024 that the Indian Army was considering the procurement of approximately 530 infantry combat vehicles (ICVs).

Also Read | Paras Defence hits upper circuit twice, but analysts are unsure about the stock

Co-production of GE F414 engines in India: In June, General Electric (GE), an American multinational corporation, announced an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make GE F414 Fighter Jet Engines in India. The F414 engines are designated for use in the indigenous Tejas Mark-2 fighter jets.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from August 23-26, hold bilateral meeting with counterpart Lloyd Austin

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:55 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,303.60
    03:29 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    153.2 (7.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue