Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a four-day official visit to the US from August 23 to August 26 on the invitation of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, stated the Defence Ministry in its official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Washington, Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Lloyd Austin and also meet with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The Defence Ministry said, "The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Rajnath Singh will also chair a meeting with the US defence industry to discuss ongoing and future defence collaborations.

What is on the agenda According to reports, Rajnath Singh’s talks with Austin will touch upon three major defence procurements.

Drone procurement: India plans to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predators, including 15 for the Indian Navy and eight each for the Indian Army and Air Force, at an estimated cost of ₹40,000 lakh ( $4 billion).

The MQ-9B, manufactured by General Atomics, has a range of approximately 1,800 km and is currently used by the US Air Force and NATO allies.

Stryker ICVs joint manufacturing: In July, the Times of India reported that India and the United States are in advanced talks to jointly manufacture the latest generation of Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) as part of their defence-industrial cooperation roadmap.

Additionally, The Print also reported in July 2024 that the Indian Army was considering the procurement of approximately 530 infantry combat vehicles (ICVs).