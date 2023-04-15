Rajnath Singh asks youth to empower India with science & technology1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:02 PM IST
He called upon the young ignited minds to ideate, innovate, research and make headways in the field to take the county to greater heights
NEW DELHI: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the youth to come up with new ideas to empower the country in the field of science and technology and help the government in its efforts to make India safer, stronger & self-reliant.
