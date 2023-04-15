NEW DELHI: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the youth to come up with new ideas to empower the country in the field of science and technology and help the government in its efforts to make India safer, stronger & self-reliant.

He was addressing the 16th convocation of Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth (Deemed-to-be-University) in Udaipur on April 15, 2023.

The minister stressed that the use of technology will increase across all sectors in the coming times and there is a need to achieve excellence in science & technology. He called upon the young ignited minds to ideate, innovate, research and make headways in the field to take the county to greater heights.

Rajnath Singh was of the view that the youth possess a unique power to create, nurture and transform, and the government is providing a level-playing field to them to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘New India’ is soon realised.

He listed out a number of steps taken to tap the potential of young minds, including the National Education Policy 2020, which focuses on holistic education and lays equal emphasis on knowledge and skills.

The minister also spoke on campaigns such as Ayushman Bharat and Fit India Movement which aim to create a healthy, educated and skilled workforce.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence for the youth to contribute to national security. He elaborated on the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, wherein the armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Indian Coast Guard and Paramilitary forces seek solutions to their problem statements from the general public.

He also enumerated the initiatives taken to promote an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. “The number of unicorns in the country has crossed 100 from just four or five eight-nine years. Approx. one lakh start-ups have emerged in the last few years. It is a big proof of the success of start-up-based innovation ecosystem," Singh added.

Rajnath Singh also exhorted the students to pay equal attention towards obtaining knowledge about Indian traditions, values & culture, terming it as an essential aspect of character development.

He urged them to gain inspiration from personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, who put forth values before society. These values will make the surging ahead India complete, he said.

Rajnath Singh lauded the Vidyapeeth for contributing in the all-around progress of the nation by implementing various plans in the fields of education, literature, culture and history, besides adopting the latest technologies in line with the changing times.

He also unveiled the statue of renowned Rajput warrior and King of Mewar Maharana Pratap on the University premises. He stated that the statue in an educational institute will not only encourage future generations to contribute to nation-building through education but also inculcate patriotism and national spirit in their hearts.