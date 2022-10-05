Defence Minister's visit to Uttrakhand, will celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans

Defence Minister's visit to Uttrakhand, will celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans2 min read . 10:29 AM IST
He will celebrate Vijayadashami with the soldiers of the Army and ITBP at the forward post located on the China border in Uttarakhand
A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has surfaced over the internet where he is seen interacting with the army jawans at Auli Military Station in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
In the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the minister can be seen interacting with soldiers with a cup of tea and biscuits in his hands. He can be seen asking the soldiers to eat the snacks.
Singh who is on his two-day visit to Uttrakhand from 4th of the October is scheduled to celebrate Dussehra with the Indian army soldiers in Auli and Mana.
Rajnath reached Dehradun yesterday on his two-day visit. He reached Jollygrant Airport by an army plane at 4.35 pm. During this, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh encouraged the soldiers at Virpur Cantt on the eve of Vijayadashami. The Chief Minister and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly were present on the occasion. The Defence Minister also attended a big dinner with the soldiers.
Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Vijayadashami with the soldiers of the Army and ITBP at the forward post located on the China border in Uttarakhand. On this occasion, he will also take part in the weapon worship program of the army.
After interacting with soldiers he will leave for Mana. He is also scheduled to worship Lord Badri Vishal in Badrinath. After darshan in Badrinath Dham, will leave for Dehradun on the same day.
The border of Chamoli district adjoining China in Uttarakhand is the most sensitive. China had infiltrated it ten times from 2014 to 2018 in Badahoti, located in the Malari Valley of Chamoli. They were foiled by ITBP personnel. Army and ITBP are always on alert in Badahoti.
