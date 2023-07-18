comScore
Rajnath Singh holds talks with Argentinian counterpart, strengthening bilateral defence ties

 1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Minister of Defense of Argentina Jorge Taiana after the latter was accorded a Guard of Honour in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Minister of Defense of Argentina Jorge Taiana after the latter was accorded a Guard of Honour in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held talks with his Argentinian counterpart Jorge Enrique Taiana to discuss measures to bolster bilateral defence relationship, the ministry of defence said.

“Both ministers discussed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives, including measures to enhance defence industrial partnership," it added.

Earlier in the day, Taiana visited the National War Memorial and laid a wreath while paying homage to the fallen heroes. A tri-service guard of honour was also presented to the visiting dignitary before the talks with the Rajnath Singh.

Taiana arrived in New Delhi on 17 July on a four-day visit to India. He is accompanied by secretary, international affairs, Argentine Ministry of Defence, Francisco Cafiero.

Argentina defence minister visited BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to interact with leading think-tanks in Delhi. He will also travel to Bengaluru and visit the facilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and separately interact with the defence startups in an event organised by Innovations for defence excellence (iDEX), the ministry said.

India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019. An MoU on defence cooperation, too, has been in force since 2019 while both sides are engaged to conclude more instruments to deepen the engagement.

India and Argentina are working closely together to make defence engagements an important facet of their Strategic Partnership.

18 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
