Rajnath Singh holds talks with Argentinian counterpart, strengthening bilateral defence ties

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Argentinian counterpart, strengthening bilateral defence ties1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019. An MoU on defence cooperation, too, has been in force since 2019 while both sides are engaged to conclude more instruments to deepen the engagement.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held talks with his Argentinian counterpart Jorge Enrique Taiana to discuss measures to bolster bilateral defence relationship, the ministry of defence said.
