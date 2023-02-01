Defence Ministry allocated ₹5.94 lakh crore in Budget 2023
In the budget, a total of ₹1.62 lakh crore has been set aside for capital expenditure that includes purchasing new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware.
The central government has increased the defence ministry budget from the previous year's ₹5.25 lakh crore to ₹5.94 lakh crore this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting the budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday.
