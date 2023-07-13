comScore
Defence ministry, FSSAI to promote use of millets, healthy eating habits among armed forces
New Delhi: The defence ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to promote healthy eating practices and ensure availability of safe and nutritious food for the armed forces.

“It aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel. The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens and other food outlets under the MoD," the defence ministry said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who were present at the signing of the MoU, also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence,’ developed by FSSAI, which aims to encourage the consumption of millets, also known as Shree Anna, and highlight their numerous health benefits.

The MoU will also encourage the families of the armed forces and the community at large to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices and maintain food safety, it added.

The MoU was signed by Director General (Supplies and Transport) Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh on behalf of Ministry of Defence and CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
