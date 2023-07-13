Defence ministry, FSSAI to promote use of millets, healthy eating habits among armed forces1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens and other food outlets under the MoD
New Delhi: The defence ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to promote healthy eating practices and ensure availability of safe and nutritious food for the armed forces.
