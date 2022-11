Country's biennial air show AeroIndia-2023 is all set to begin at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka from 13 February, 2023, said the Ministry of Defence on 27 November, adding it would conclude on 17 February.

Sharing the information, the Defence Production India took to Twitter and wrote, "Asiaโ€™s Biggest Air Show #๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ announced. ๐’๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐ญ๐ก-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐ž๐›๐ซ๐ฎ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘. The biennial airshow will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka."

This would be the 14th edition of Aero India. Like previous year, the Defence Ministry had announced the dates for the airshow well in advance.

With the announcement of Aero India 2023, an official website has gone live mentioning that next yearโ€™s edition. However, there is no mention on the countries participating or about the exhibitors, in the website.

Breaking the tradition, the Defence Ministry organised the Air Force Day in Chandigarh this year. Also, the ministry had moved next yearโ€™s Army Day parade from the national capital to Bengaluru.