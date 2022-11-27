Defence Ministry announces AeroIndia-2023 dates, check here for details

Defence Ministry announces AeroIndia-2023 dates, check here for details1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- Apart from the dates announcement, there is no mention on the countries participating or about the exhibitors, in the website.
Country's biennial air show AeroIndia-2023 is all set to begin at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka from 13 February, 2023, said the Ministry of Defence on 27 November, adding it would conclude on 17 February.
Sharing the information, the Defence Production India took to Twitter and wrote, "Asia’s Biggest Air Show #𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 announced. 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡-𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. The biennial airshow will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka."
This would be the 14th edition of Aero India. Like previous year, the Defence Ministry had announced the dates for the airshow well in advance.
With the announcement of Aero India 2023, an official website has gone live mentioning that next year’s edition. However, there is no mention on the countries participating or about the exhibitors, in the website.
Breaking the tradition, the Defence Ministry organised the Air Force Day in Chandigarh this year. Also, the ministry had moved next year’s Army Day parade from the national capital to Bengaluru.
Breaking the tradition, the Defence Ministry organised the Air Force Day in Chandigarh this year. Also, the ministry had moved next year’s Army Day parade from the national capital to Bengaluru.