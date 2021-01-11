Defence Ministry announces online quiz on 1971 Indo-Pak war, 1st prize 25,000

The Defence Ministry is conducting an online quiz competition from January 11 to January 22 on the 1971 India-Pakistan war as a part of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, said an official statement on Monday.

India is celebrating 50 years of the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"The quiz competition is meant to create a patriotic feeling among the people by making them aware of various facets of the victory achieved and sacrifices made in the 1971 war," the Defence Ministry's statement noted.

The first, second and third prize at this competition would be ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, it mentioned. Indian citizens who are above 14 years of age can participate in this quiz, it said.

