Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Defence ministry approves 10 capital acquisitions including Dornier-228 aircraft, FRCV worth ₹1.45 lakh crore(PTI)

The Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday approved the procurement of 10 capital acquisitions, including future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs), air defence fire control radars and Dornier-228 aircraft, among others, amounting to 1,44,716 crore.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which cleared proposals, was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Of the total cost ofAcceptance of Necessity (AoNs), 99% is from Indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness, the Defence Ministry said.

The AoN also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect and track aerial target and provide firing solution.

“The proposal has also been approved for the Forward Repair Team (Tracked), which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment” the statement read.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard(ICG). The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations will enhance the capability of Coast Guard to carry out surveillance, patrolling of the maritime zone, search and rescue, and disaster relief operations.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Defence ministry approves 10 capital acquisitions including Dornier-228 aircraft, FRCV worth ₹1.45 lakh crore

