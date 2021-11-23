Defence Ministry approves acquisition worth 2,236 cr to modernise IAF

The Indian Air Force had submitted a proposal for procurement GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for real-time connectivity of software defined radios

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one capital acquisition proposal of Indian Air Force for its modernisation and operational needs. For this, the panel under Defence Ministry and chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved an outlay of ₹2,236 crore under the category of ‘Make in India’ on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Air Force had submitted a proposal for procurement GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for real-time connectivity of software defined radios (SDRs). The project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellite in India, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

