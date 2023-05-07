Defence ministry approves posting women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

India’s Ministry of Defence amended existing cadre management provisions applicable to women officers of the Territorial Army.
“Territorial Army had commenced Commissioning of Women Officers in TA since 2019. Thus far these Woman Officers were able to serve Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Based on the experience gained during this period, a considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope further for women officers in TA which has now been approved by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri in April this year," according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau.
“Women Officers of the Territorial Army will now be posted with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army serving along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organizational requirement," the press release goes on to say.
The Territorial Army is an auxiliary military force that was constituted in its present form in 1948.
“The Territorial Army is part of Regular Army and its present role is to relieve the Regular Army from static duties and assist civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services in situations where life of the communities is affected or the Security of the Country is threatened and to provide units for Regulars Army as and when required,’ according to the official website of the Indian Army.
The Territorial Army has a strength of approximately 40,000 persons and includes infantry battalions, ecological task force units, railway engineer units, oil sector units and engineer units for fencing the Line of Control (LoC).
