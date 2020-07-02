Defence Ministry approves procurement of 21 MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi fighter jets

India’s greenlight for the 33 aircraft comes a week after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Moscow for talks with senior government figures there. Singh had then told reporters that he had been assured that Russia would expedite the delivery of weapon systems and spares required by the Indian armed forces in the wake of the military faceoff with China. The visit had also taken place amid some news reports that China had been putting pressure on Russia not to supply spares and equipment to India.