Defence Ministry approves procurement proposals worth nearly 8,800 cr

According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, the move was made in order to strengthen the Armed Forces by relying on indigenous capability to take forward the initiative on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded the approval for capital acquisitions of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces. Proposals for an approximate cost of ₹8,722.38 crore were approved.