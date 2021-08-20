Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Defence Ministry approves proposal to publish details of govt's planned procurements on official websites

Defence Ministry approves proposal to publish details of govt's planned procurements on official websites

This timely visibility will enable the industry to plan technology tie-ups with Original Equipment Manufacturers
1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Livemint

  • To promote Ease of Doing Business and provide more transparency in capital acquisition process, aligning with the aspirations of industry, Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal mandating the service headquarters to publish the relevant details on the service headquarters/MoD website

Centre on Friday announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved proposal to publish relevant details of planned procurements on Defence Ministry and Defence Services websites. It further said, the decision will help promote 'Ease of Doing Business’ and increase transparency in capital acquisition process. 

As per the official release, the Defence Industry has regularly pitched for providing greater access to the details of procurements planned by Ministry of Defence especially with regard to cost, quantity, offsets, trials, transfer of technology etc which are being envisaged at the Acceptance of Necessity stage.

To promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and provide more transparency in capital acquisition process, aligning with the aspirations of industry, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal mandating the Service Headquarters to publish the relevant details on the Service Headquarters/MoD website within one week of receipt of approvals. The details shared will be subject to sensitivities keeping the security aspect in mind, it added. 

This is an important step towards greater transparency and information symmetry and will provide an opportunity to the additional vendors, who did not respond to the Request for Information (RFI) but wish to express interest for receipt of RFP and submission of bid, the release said. 

This timely visibility will enable the industry to plan technology tie-ups with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), initiate the process to set up production lines and augment production capacity in anticipation of the orders likely to be placed, it also added.

