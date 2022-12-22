Defence ministry approves 84,328 crore for arms procurement

The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth ₹84,328 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.
The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth ₹84,328 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“These proposals include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard for a total value of ₹84,328 crore. It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth ₹82,127 crore (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources," the defence ministry said in a statement.
“These proposals include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard for a total value of ₹84,328 crore. It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth ₹82,127 crore (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources," the defence ministry said in a statement.
This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun system providing a quantum jump to Indian Army’s operational preparedness.
The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun system providing a quantum jump to Indian Army’s operational preparedness.
The proposals approved also includes procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level, for our soldiers.
The proposals approved also includes procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level, for our soldiers.
“Approvals for procurement of naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high endurance autonomous vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy’s capabilities," the ministry said.
“Approvals for procurement of naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high endurance autonomous vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy’s capabilities," the ministry said.
Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, long range guided bombs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.
Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, long range guided bombs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.
The procurement of next generation offshore patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.
The procurement of next generation offshore patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.