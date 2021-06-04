Defence ministry clears project to build six new conventional submarines

NEW DELHI : India’s defence ministry on Friday cleared a major project to build six new conventional submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of about ₹43,000 crore. The decision comes against the backdrop of a widening gap between Indian and Chinese naval forces.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, a person familiar with the matter said. The DAC is the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement. The request for proposal (RFP) from companies for the make-in-India project christened “P-75 India", or Project 75, will be issued soon, the person cited before said. Specifications of the submarines and other critical requirements have been completed by the Indian Navy, the person added.

The six submarines to be built will be conventional, diesel-electric vessels and are expected to be larger than the Scorpene-class subs currently under construction at Mazagon Dockyards Ltd in Mumbai. The submarines are likely to be equipped with land attack missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles. The watercraft are also expected to be capable of launching torpedoes at sea.

The Indian Navy’s plans to build the six new submarines come as China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy has embarked on major expansion plans to build a Blue Water Navy, that is, to project power beyond its traditional areas. According to some estimates, its submarine fleet comprises as many as 66 craft, both conventional and nuclear.

The US Congressional Research Service predicted last year that China would build nearly 70 new warships by 2030, which would push the total number of its battleships to 420. The US naval fleet was estimated to have 355 ships during the same time frame.

According to the Indian defence ministry, the Indian Navy has 150 ships and submarines with another 50 under various stages of construction.

