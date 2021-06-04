Defence ministry clears project to build six new conventional submarines

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, a person familiar with the matter said. The DAC is the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement. The request for proposal (RFP) from companies for the make-in-India project christened “P-75 India", or Project 75, will be issued soon, the person cited before said. Specifications of the submarines and other critical requirements have been completed by the Indian Navy, the person added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}