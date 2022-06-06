This will provide substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry and reduce foreign spending significantly, Defence Ministry said in a statement
In a significant step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for ‘Aatmanirbharta’, Defence Acquisition Council on Monday cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to ₹76,390 crore to ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories. The decision came during a Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. This step will significantly boost the Indian Defence Industry and reduce foreign spending, the defence ministry said.
Here is what is allotted for Army, Navy and Air Force?
Army: Fresh AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) have been accorded for procurement of Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs), Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs), Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (Wh AFVs) with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and Weapon Locating Radars (WLRs) through domestic sources with emphasis on indigenous design and development.
Indian Navy: DAC accorded AoN for procuring Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) at an estimated cost of ₹36,000 crore. The NGCs will be used for surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, Search & Attack and Coastal Defence. “These NGCs would be constructed based on new in-house design of Indian Navy using latest technology of ship building and would contribute to further the Government’s initiative of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region)," the ministry said.
Indian Airforce: AoNs have been issued for manufacture of Dornier Aircrafts and Su-30 MKI aero-engines by the Navratna CPSE M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with focus on enhancing indigenisation particularly in indigenising aero-engine material.
“In pursuance of the Government’s vision for digital transformation in Defence, ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project under ‘Buy (Indian) Category has been approved by the DAC. Under this project, a pan India secure network for digitising of various surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance and HR processes in Coast Guard will be established," the ministry said in a statement.
