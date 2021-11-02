NEW DELHI : The Defence Ministry on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to the procurement of arms and military equipment worth ₹8,000 crores, including 12 light utility helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a statement from the ministry said.

The procurements were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in New Delhi. The DAC is the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurements and acquisitions.

Besides clearing the proposal to buy 12 helicopters, the DAC approved the procurement of Lynx U2 naval gunfire control system from Bharat Electronics Limited that will provide a boost to the tracking and engagement capabilities of naval warships, the statement said.

The DAC on Tuesday also approved "mid-life upgradation of Dornier aircraft" by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to increase their maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance capabilities, it said.

"As a further impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India), a global procurement case of naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns' quantity added to the upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)," the statement said. The SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions, and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy, the statement said.

All these proposals are under 'Make in India' with a focus on design, development and manufacturing in the country, according to the statement.

