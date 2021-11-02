Defence Ministry gives nod to procure arms and military equipment worth Rs8,000 crore

"As a further impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India), a global procurement case of naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns' quantity added to the upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)," the statement said. The SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions, and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy, the statement said.