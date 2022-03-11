Defence ministry identifies 18 platforms for industry-led design and development

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies, as per the defence ministry
In line with the announcement in the Union budget 2022-23, the defence ministry said on Friday that it has identified 18 major platforms for industry-led design and development under various routes.
Directed energy weapons (300 KW and more) [high powered electromagnetic devices and high powered laser devices]
Naval shipborne unmanned aerial system (NSUAS)
Lightweight tank
Self-healing minefields
Unmanned autonomous AI-based land robot
127 mm naval gun
127 mm guided projectile
Electric propulsion (engines) for ships
Standoff airborne jammer
Li-ion cells/li-sulphur cells [portable high capacity energy systems replacing the conventional hydrocarbons]
Communication system (AFNET system switches, routers, encryptors and VOIP phones)
Electro-optical (EO) pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing
‘Plug and Play’ housing/infrastructure for soldiers posted at extreme altitudes
“Under the defence acquisition procedure 2020, ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry," said the defence ministry.
Projects involving the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category.
For projects under the Make-I sub-category, the ministry of defence will provide financial support up to 70% of the total cost of prototype development.
Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Model
Under SPV model, private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organizations.
Following two platforms have been identified under this category:
Long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) [high altitude long endurance (HALE)]
Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH)
iDEX
Projects of startups, MSMEs etc. involving high-end innovation would be pursued under the iDEX category and the following platform has been selected under this category:
Low orbit pseudo satellites
Make-2
Anti-jamming systems for multiple platforms
Out of 18 major platforms mentioned above, the following four platforms have been already accorded approval-in-principle (AIP) under the Make-I category on 3 March:
“The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies," said the ministry.
