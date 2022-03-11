Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Defence ministry identifies 18 platforms for industry-led design and development

Defence ministry identifies 18 platforms for industry-led design and development

The move is in sync with the announcement of the Union budget 2022-23 that allocated 25% of defence R&D budget for industry-led research
2 min read . 08:01 PM IST Livemint

The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies, as per the defence ministry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In line with the announcement in the Union budget 2022-23, the defence ministry said on Friday that it has identified 18 major platforms for industry-led design and development under various routes.

In line with the announcement in the Union budget 2022-23, the defence ministry said on Friday that it has identified 18 major platforms for industry-led design and development under various routes.

Unde Make-1, the platform are:

Unde Make-1, the platform are:

  • Hypersonic glide vehicle
  • Directed energy weapons (300 KW and more) [high powered electromagnetic devices and high powered laser devices]
  • Naval shipborne unmanned aerial system (NSUAS)
  • Lightweight tank
  • Self-healing minefields
  • Unmanned autonomous AI-based land robot
  • 127 mm naval gun
  • 127 mm guided projectile
  • Electric propulsion (engines) for ships
  • Standoff airborne jammer
  • Li-ion cells/li-sulphur cells [portable high capacity energy systems replacing the conventional hydrocarbons]
  • Communication system (AFNET system switches, routers, encryptors and VOIP phones)
  • Electro-optical (EO) pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing
  • ‘Plug and Play’ housing/infrastructure for soldiers posted at extreme altitudes

“Under the defence acquisition procedure 2020, ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry," said the defence ministry. 

  • Hypersonic glide vehicle
  • Directed energy weapons (300 KW and more) [high powered electromagnetic devices and high powered laser devices]
  • Naval shipborne unmanned aerial system (NSUAS)
  • Lightweight tank
  • Self-healing minefields
  • Unmanned autonomous AI-based land robot
  • 127 mm naval gun
  • 127 mm guided projectile
  • Electric propulsion (engines) for ships
  • Standoff airborne jammer
  • Li-ion cells/li-sulphur cells [portable high capacity energy systems replacing the conventional hydrocarbons]
  • Communication system (AFNET system switches, routers, encryptors and VOIP phones)
  • Electro-optical (EO) pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing
  • ‘Plug and Play’ housing/infrastructure for soldiers posted at extreme altitudes

“Under the defence acquisition procedure 2020, ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry," said the defence ministry. 

Projects involving the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category. 

Projects involving the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category. 

For projects under the Make-I sub-category, the ministry of defence will provide financial support up to 70% of the total cost of prototype development.

For projects under the Make-I sub-category, the ministry of defence will provide financial support up to 70% of the total cost of prototype development.

Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Model

Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Model

Under SPV model, private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organizations. 

Under SPV model, private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organizations. 

Following two platforms have been identified under this category:

Following two platforms have been identified under this category:

  • Long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) [high altitude long endurance (HALE)]
  • Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH)

iDEX

  • Long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) [high altitude long endurance (HALE)]
  • Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH)

iDEX

Projects of startups, MSMEs etc. involving high-end innovation would be pursued under the iDEX category and the following platform has been selected under this category:

Projects of startups, MSMEs etc. involving high-end innovation would be pursued under the iDEX category and the following platform has been selected under this category:

  • Low orbit pseudo satellites

Make-2

  • Low orbit pseudo satellites

Make-2

  • Anti-jamming systems for multiple platforms

Out of 18 major platforms mentioned above, the following four platforms have been already accorded approval-in-principle (AIP) under the Make-I category on 3 March:

  • Anti-jamming systems for multiple platforms

Out of 18 major platforms mentioned above, the following four platforms have been already accorded approval-in-principle (AIP) under the Make-I category on 3 March:

  • Communication system (AFNET system switches, routers, encryptors and VOIP phones)
  • EO pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing
  • Standoff airborne jammer
  • Light weight tanks

“The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies," said the ministry. 

  • Communication system (AFNET system switches, routers, encryptors and VOIP phones)
  • EO pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing
  • Standoff airborne jammer
  • Light weight tanks

“The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies," said the ministry. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!