Defence ministry in pact with HAL for 70 trainer aircraft, L&T to supply cadet training ships1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The procurement of HTT-40 aircraft is important as it will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of Indian Air Force for training of newly-inducted pilots, the govt said
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth over ₹6,800 crore and with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships worth more than ₹3,100 crore.
