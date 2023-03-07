New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth over ₹6,800 crore and with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships worth more than ₹3,100 crore.

“Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane along with other senior civil & military officials of MoD and representatives of HAL & L&T were present during the signing and exchanging of contracts," the ministry said.

In a major boost to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, the Union Cabinet had, on 1 March, 2023, approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of over ₹6,800 crore.

The HTT-40 is a turbo prop aircraft and provides better training effectiveness. The “fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer" has an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fueling, running change over and zero-zero ejection seats, the government said its press release.

The procurement of HTT-40 aircraft is important as it will meet the “shortage of basic trainer aircraft of Indian Air Force for training of newly-inducted pilots". The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators, the government said.

The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years.

The HTT-40 contains approximately 56 percent indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60 percent through indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

The HAL aims to engage the domestic private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain and thus, this procurement “has the potential to provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people spread over more than 100 MSMEs".

The ships will cater to the training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy. The ships would also provide training to cadets from friendly countries with the aim to strengthen diplomatic relations.

The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people from distress areas, Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from 2026.

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. The project will generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years. This will encourage active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs.