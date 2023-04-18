Defence ministry initiates reforms in AHSP to further promote ease of doing business1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:10 PM IST
- Under the existing procedure, certain bottlenecks were experienced by the industry to bring timely improvements in their products and technologies in line with changing times. Therefore, the ministry has decided now to liberalise the AHSP procedures and make it industry-friendly
NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved a proposal for bringing in industry-friendly reform related to Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×