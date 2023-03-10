Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft

Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft
The defence ministry on Friday signed a contract for procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of ₹667 crore.
The defence ministry on Friday signed a contract for procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of ₹667 crore.
The addition of the six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in remote areas, the ministry said announcing the contract.
The addition of the six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in remote areas, the ministry said announcing the contract.
The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport as well as for maritime surveillance.
The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport as well as for maritime surveillance.
‘’The aircraft was used by IAF for route transport roles and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF,‘’ it said.
‘’The aircraft was used by IAF for route transport roles and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF,‘’ it said.
The present lot of six aircraft will be procured with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five bladed composite propeller, it added.
The present lot of six aircraft will be procured with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five bladed composite propeller, it added.
The aircraft is ideally suited for short haul operations from semi-prepared/short runways of the North East and island chains of India.
The aircraft is ideally suited for short haul operations from semi-prepared/short runways of the North East and island chains of India.
Earlier on Tuesday, the defence ministry sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of over ₹6,800 crore for the Indian Air Force.
Earlier on Tuesday, the defence ministry sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of over ₹6,800 crore for the Indian Air Force.
The ministry also finalised a contract with the Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for acquisition of three cadet training ships worth over ₹3,100 crore.
The ministry also finalised a contract with the Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for acquisition of three cadet training ships worth over ₹3,100 crore.