"There are a total of 13 firms with whom the ministry has suspended or put on hold the dealings. These firms include IDS, Mauritius; Unitech Enterprises and others," said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.
In addition, the Defence Ministry has also debarred a total of six firms including Israel Military Industries, Corporation Defence, Russia and others, the statement said.
