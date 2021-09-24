The Ministry of Defence has placed an order worth ₹7,523 crore to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army. The defence ministry has placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for the supply of 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks. According to Defence Ministry, the tank has been designed and developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army .

About Arjun Mk-1A tank

The MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of the Arjun Tank that is designed to enhance firepower, mobility, and survivability, according to the ministry. The tank is infused with 71 new features and has more indigenous content than the Mk-1 variant.

The Defence Ministry said that the Mk-1 Arjun tank can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes.

"The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility, and invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes," the ministry said.

It said the MBT Arjun Mk-1A has been designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), along with other laboratories of DRDO within two years (2010-12).

The ministry said that the production order to Chennai's Heavy Vehicles Factory will open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors including MSMEs, with employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.

