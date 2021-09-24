Defence Ministry places 7,523 cr order for 118 tanks for Indian Army

The Ministry of Defence has placed an order worth ₹7,523 crore to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army. The defence ministry has placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for the supply of 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks. According to Defence Ministry, the tank has been designed and developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army.