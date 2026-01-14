Defence Ministry set to discuss ₹3.25 trillion deal for 114 Rafale jets from France this week

A high-level Defence Ministry meeting this week is set to discuss the around ₹3.25 lakh crore deal for purchasing 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, which would be manufactured in India with an indigenous content of around 30%, according to a report by ANI.

As per the proposal, the deal would include around 12-18 Rafale jets to be acquired by the Indian Air Force in fly-away condition, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

The proposal, set to be discussed in the next two to three days, includes a request from India for France to assist in integrating Indian weapons and indigenous systems into French aircraft under a government-to-government arrangement deal, it added.

The source codes will remain solely with the French side, the report said.

India continues with the deal with France, when both the US and Russia have offered their fifth-generation fighters, including the F-35 and the Su-57, respectively, to the Indian Air Force.

The indigenous content in the aircraft would be approximately 30%. Typically, the indigenous content required for Make in India projects ranges from 50 to 60%.

India's largest-ever defence deal Once the proposal is approved, it will become India's largest-ever defence deal, raising the number of Rafale jets in the Indian military to 176, the report said. The Indian Air Force currently has 36 units, and last year, the Indian Navy placed an order for 26.

The Indian Air Force's Statement of Case (SoC), outlining the proposal for 114 Rafale jets, was submitted to the Defence Ministry a few months ago, the news portal noted. After receiving approval from the Defence Ministry, the proposal will need to be granted final clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The move to advance the proposal came shortly after the Rafale performed exceptionally well against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, where it successfully defeated the Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles using its Spectra Electronic Warfare suite, the report said.

The French plan to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for M-88 engines, used by Rafale jets in Hyderabad. Dassault, the French company, has already created a firm to handle maintenance for French-origin fighter jets. Additionally, Indian aerospace companies like Tata are expected to participate in the manufacturing process, the report stated.

