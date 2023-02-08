Defence Ministry sign contract worth ₹2,585 crore with L&T for procurement of Modular Bridges
- The defence ministry called it as game-changing bridges which are designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday approved the proposal to indigenously manufacture 41 sets of Modular Bridges for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. The move is seen as a boost to the indigenization of defence equipment under PM Modi.
