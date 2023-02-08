The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday approved the proposal to indigenously manufacture 41 sets of Modular Bridges for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. The move is seen as a boost to the indigenization of defence equipment under PM Modi.

The defence ministry called it a game-changing bridge which is designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as a DRDO-nominated production agency.

The ministry signed the procurement contract of Modular Bridges with L&T on Wednesday at an estimated cost of ₹2,585 crore.

“Each set of Modular Bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles. Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge. The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals & ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The press release from the ministry added that the equipment is highly mobile, versatile, rugged, and capable of keeping pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles.

These modular bridges will replace the manually-­launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) that are currently being used in the Indian Army. The new modular bridges will have additional advantages like increased span, less time for construction, and mechanical launching with retrieval capability.

“The procurement of these bridges will give a major boost to the bridging capability of the Indian Army on the Western Front. The project will showcase India’s progress in designing and developing world class military equipment and pave the way for enhancing defence exports to friendly countries," the press release said.