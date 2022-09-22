Defence Ministry signs a deal for dual role Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missile

Defence Ministry signs a deal for dual role Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missile2 min read . 06:48 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence signed a deal for dual role Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missile with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL)
Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of ₹1700 Crore under “Buy-Indian" Category.
Induction of these dual-role capable Missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets.
“It is notable that BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks," the ministry informed in a press release.
This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry.
In March this year, India successfully test-fired surface-to-surface cruise missile BrahMos at Andaman and Nicobar island. The extended-range missile was able to hit the target with pin pointed accuracy.
The test was conducted in presence of Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who also congratulated for the successful test firing of the cruise missile.
"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated on the successful test-firing of surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. He is in the Island territory of Andaman & Nicobar to review operational preparedness," said Defence officials as quoted by ANI.
In March, a controversy also erupted when a missile, believed to be BrahMos was misfired into the territory of Pakistan. After a subsequent inquiry by the Court of Inquiries (COI), the services of three Indian Airforce Officers was terminated for deviation from the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) leading to the misfiring.
“A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by athree officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the statement said.
