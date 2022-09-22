Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Defence ministry signs deal with BAPL for dual role surface-to-surface BrahMos missile

Defence ministry signs deal with BAPL for dual role surface-to-surface BrahMos missile

The Brahmos missile is equipped with stealth technology and a guidance system with advanced software for precise target acquisition. Photo: Mint 
1 min read . 07:51 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The induction of dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets, said defence ministry

NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of 1,700 crore under “Buy-Indian" Category. 

“The induction of these dual-role capable Missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets," said a statement issued by the defence ministry.

“It is notable that BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks,“ the ministry informed in a press release.

This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, the Ministry added.

The Brahmos missile is equipped with stealth technology and a guidance system with advanced software for precise target acquisition.

