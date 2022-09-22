Defence ministry signs deal with BAPL for dual role surface-to-surface BrahMos missile

The induction of dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets, said defence ministry
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of ₹1,700 crore under “Buy-Indian" Category.
“The induction of these dual-role capable Missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets," said a statement issued by the defence ministry.
“It is notable that BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks,“ the ministry informed in a press release.
This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, the Ministry added.