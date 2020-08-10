The 101 items on the list banned for imports includes submarines and trainer aircraft besides light combat helicopters. The move is seen as boost to indigenous manufacture of military hardware. With this, the defence ministry estimates that contracts worth almost ₹4 lakh crore will be given to domestic industry in the next five to seven years. It has also bifurcated capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with about ₹52,000 crore for procurement from domestic firms this year, a move hailed by Indian industry.