Defence Ministry may declassify war-related papers after 25 years

The history division of the defence ministry will be responsible for coordinating with various departments while compiling, seeking approval and publishing the war or operations histories. The new policy seeks the constitution of a committee—within two years of completing a war or an operation—headed by joint secretary of the defence ministry and comprising representatives of all the wings of the military, foreign ministry, home ministry and other organizations. After this, the collection of records and the compilation of history should be completed in three years and disseminated to all concerned, the policy states.

