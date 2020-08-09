Defence ministry to embargo import of military hardware items in push for local

NEW DELHI: India’s defence ministry is bringing out a list of 101 items that will be on an import embargo list in a move which is seen as a major push to boost the indigenous manufacture of military hardware.

The list includes “not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, radars and many other items to fulfil the needs of our defence services" Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces," the minister said.

“The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," the minister said.

“The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India," Singh said.

“Of these, items worth almost ₹1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost ₹1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period. #AtmanirbharBharat," the minister said.

The announcement comes a few days after India brought out a new defence production policy that included many of the provisions announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to boost domestic manufacturing of defence equipment.

India is one of the biggest military spenders mainly on the purchase of defence equipment.

