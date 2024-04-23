India on Tuesday successfully launched a new version of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 250 km

India on Tuesday successfully launched a new version of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 250 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A successful launch of the new variant of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on April 23, 2024. The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies."

The Defence Ministry in a release said the user launch has proven the operational capability of the missile with new technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Turnout likely to drop amid heatwave alert. What voters should do The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command, the release further added. The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command, the release further added.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that the new version of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems.

Also Read | Indians can now stay in Switzerland, Amsterdam for up to 2 years like visa-free nationals on Schengen visa Earlier on April 18, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a test flight of an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

“The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: TSBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year result tomorrow, know how to check results The missile was developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!