The GeM was started in August 2016 in a bid to revamp the older tender process and to provide transparency in government procurement through digitisation.
Procurement orders by the Ministry of Defence through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of ₹15,047.98 crore this financial year, the ministry said on Saturday in official communication. It is a more than 250% jump over last financial year's procurement.
The Ministry of Defence said, In a short span since its inception, the MoD has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness. Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding.
"The MoD is committed to contribute significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India," the statement said.
