Defence products manufacturer VTDS signs strategic technology pact with Czech Republic's DEUS Automation

Defence products manufacturer VTDS on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic technology partnership with Czech firm DEUS Automation for collaboration in the small-calibre ammunition sector.

The agreement represents one of the first major technology-transfer collaborations in the small-calibre ammunition sector between the two countries and underscores a shared commitment to strengthening long-term defence manufacturing collaboration between the two nations, the company said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, VTDS will gain access to advanced international manufacturing technologies and expertise that will contribute to the development of world-class ammunition production capabilities in India, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), which is licensed by the Home Affairs Ministry for the manufacture and proof-test of small arms and ammunition, said.

DEUS Automation a.s., part of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, will provide advanced manufacturing technology for the production of small-calibre ammunition in India.

The technology transfer will enable VTDS to establish manufacturing capabilities built on international quality benchmarks, precision engineering standards, and modern production systems, creating a strong foundation for future growth and technological advancement, the company said.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations," said Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS.