Govt-owned aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 to consider and recommend the final dividend for FY22. HAL shares were trading more than 3% higher in Tuesday's early deals at ₹1,777 apiece on the BSE.

“This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 28th June, 2022, to consider, inter-alia, the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22," HAL announced in an exchange filing today.

The company furthered informed that trading in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons, Connected Persons and their immediate relatives, for the above purpose and declaration of the financial results, from today till 48 hours after declaration of the financial results for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2022.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a domestic supplier of aircrafts, helicopters, engines, avionics and other accessories. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in the company. The defence PSU stock has surged more than 44% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 12% fall in benchmark Sensex. HAL shares are up over 76% in a year's period.

The company reported 90% year on year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,105 crore for the quarter ending March 2022, as compared to ₹1,628 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations grew 6% to ₹11,561 crore from ₹10,867 crore YoY.