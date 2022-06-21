Defence PSU stock to consider final dividend for FY22 next week1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Govt-owned aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 to consider and recommend the final dividend for FY22. HAL shares were trading more than 3% higher in Tuesday's early deals at ₹1,777 apiece on the BSE.