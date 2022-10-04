OPEN APP
Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK DCG meet; review defence, strategic ties
NEW DELHI : Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his counterpart David Williams, UK Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence in London on 3 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms, it said.

 Ajay Kumar held discussion on wide range of issues relating to the defence and industrial cooperation between India and UK. 

Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation, explored emerging domains such as cyber and artificial intelligence, and committed to work together for strengthening the bilateral defence relationship, the ministry said.

Later, defence secretary also held a bilateral meeting with UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. They discussed a number of key defence and security issues.

