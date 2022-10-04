Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK DCG meet; review defence, strategic ties1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:19 PM IST
- They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms
NEW DELHI : Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his counterpart David Williams, UK Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence in London on 3 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.