Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK DCG meet; review defence, strategic ties

Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK DCG meet; review defence, strategic ties

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar with his UK counterpart David Williams in a meeting in London.
1 min read . 07:19 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his counterpart David Williams, UK Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence in London on 3 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

NEW DELHI :Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his counterpart David Williams, UK Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence in London on 3 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms, it said.

They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms, it said.

 Ajay Kumar held discussion on wide range of issues relating to the defence and industrial cooperation between India and UK. 

 Ajay Kumar held discussion on wide range of issues relating to the defence and industrial cooperation between India and UK. 

Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation, explored emerging domains such as cyber and artificial intelligence, and committed to work together for strengthening the bilateral defence relationship, the ministry said.

Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation, explored emerging domains such as cyber and artificial intelligence, and committed to work together for strengthening the bilateral defence relationship, the ministry said.

Later, defence secretary also held a bilateral meeting with UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. They discussed a number of key defence and security issues.

Later, defence secretary also held a bilateral meeting with UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. They discussed a number of key defence and security issues.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.