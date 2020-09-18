Defence, security aspect of India-Japan relationship progressed fast: Jaishankar

In his remarks, Jaishankar noted how the India-Japan relationship had expanded from being a government to government relationship based on Japan’s overseas development assistance to a business to business relationship between the people of the two countries. While the government to government relationship is “indispensible" the business to business ties had grown rapidly, he said. The ties had acquired “many more facets" with the “complexity and substance" reflecting the trajectory of the past 25 years, he said. That Japan was the only country with which India has a annual summit at the level of prime ministers and a “2+2" dialogue at the level of foreign and defence ministers was a testament to how much more the two countries “were in sync" with each other’s views of the world, the minister said. The defence and security relationship had progressed remarkably well in a short space of time, he said noting that India and Japan had recently signed a logistics support pact. This was a “practical manifestation of our ability and intent to work together and I am very confident that it would both be a big plus for the evolution of the Indo-Pacific vision of both countries as well as adding to the stability and security of Asia," the minister said.