Defence secy holds meetings with Bangladesh, Kazakhstan at DefExpo

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar held bilateral meetings with the delegations of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
New Delhi: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar held bilateral meetings with the delegations of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff officer, Armed Forces division, Bangladesh, it said.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff officer, Armed Forces division, Bangladesh, it said.
“They reviewed the key ongoing bilateral defence cooperation issues between the two countries and explored ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation," the ministry said.
“They reviewed the key ongoing bilateral defence cooperation issues between the two countries and explored ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation," the ministry said.
The defence secretary, later, met the Kazakhstan delegation led by Lt Gen Ruslan Shpekbayev, deputy defence minister, Kazakhstan.
The defence secretary, later, met the Kazakhstan delegation led by Lt Gen Ruslan Shpekbayev, deputy defence minister, Kazakhstan.
“A number of bilateral defence cooperation issues were deliberated with particular focus on training, joint exercises and capability building," the ministry statement reads.
“A number of bilateral defence cooperation issues were deliberated with particular focus on training, joint exercises and capability building," the ministry statement reads.
India and Bangladesh conducted their fourth annual defence dialogue in August. Tri-services staff talks were also held in the same month. India has also offered Bangladesh a $500 million Line of Credit (LoC) for the purchase of Indian military hardware for the latter’s defence services.
India and Bangladesh conducted their fourth annual defence dialogue in August. Tri-services staff talks were also held in the same month. India has also offered Bangladesh a $500 million Line of Credit (LoC) for the purchase of Indian military hardware for the latter’s defence services.
This comes after reports that the Bangladesh military is dissatisfied with the quality of the defence equipment it has received from Chinese sources. Defence cooperation was also discussed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina when the latter visited India on 5-8 September, 2022.
This comes after reports that the Bangladesh military is dissatisfied with the quality of the defence equipment it has received from Chinese sources. Defence cooperation was also discussed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina when the latter visited India on 5-8 September, 2022.
Kazakhstan and India have also seen increasing defence cooperation in recent years. The central Asian nation’s defence minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev visited India in 2021.
Kazakhstan and India have also seen increasing defence cooperation in recent years. The central Asian nation’s defence minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev visited India in 2021.
Both countries signed an agreement on defence technology cooperation in 2015 and talks of co-production of weapons have sped up in recent years. Kazakhstan, which is also India’s largest trade partner in Central Asia, hosted Indian troops for a 13-day exercise focused on mountainous counter -terror operations in August 2021.
Both countries signed an agreement on defence technology cooperation in 2015 and talks of co-production of weapons have sped up in recent years. Kazakhstan, which is also India’s largest trade partner in Central Asia, hosted Indian troops for a 13-day exercise focused on mountainous counter -terror operations in August 2021.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.