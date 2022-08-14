Defense forces, RBI, PM office most trusted: Ipsos survey

Defence Forces topped the list with 65% citizens reposing their faith in them, followed by RBI with 50% choosing them and the PM of India was chosen by 49% of citizens polled. The Supreme Court of India bagged fourth rank with 47% of citizen reposing their faith in the institution.
New Delhi: Defense forces, the Reserve Bank of India along with the Prime Minister of India followed by the Supreme Court topped the rankings in survey on India’s Most Trusted Institutions by research agency Ipsos.
“A rigorous, pan India survey by Ipsos India to identify India’s Most Trusted Institutions throws up an interesting list of the front runners. Ranked first are the Defence Forces with at least 2 in 3 (65%) citizens reposing their faith in them, ranked second was the RBI with 1 in 2 (50%) choosing them; ranked third was the PM of India chosen by 49% of citizens polled; and rank fourth was bagged by the Supreme Court of India (47%), rank fifth occupied by the CBI (43%) and rank 6th by the Police (38%)," the researcher said in a note.
This was followed by the Parliament (33%) that ranked 7th; the media ranked 8th on the list while placed 9th was the Election Commission of India (31%).
“Trust is about credibility, ethos and respect. It is exemplary and earned and is the foundation on which the institutions are built, resonating those qualities. Defence Forces, RBI, PM of India are pillars with a strong foundation and unwavering in their mission and work, emerging as most trusted by the populace. It is also about integrity and strength of character which the most trusted institutions strive for and stand for. Interestingly, Defence Forces emerged the top choice across demographics, though differences emerged only in terms of the quantum of support," said Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation.
The institutions at the bottom of the rankings were politicians (16%), political parties (17%), community leaders (19%) and religious leaders (21%).
These institutions have least credibility according to the opinions of the citizens across the cities and target groups polled, according to the findings of the survey.
“Why are these institutions low on trust? Is it because of promises not kept? Or stated intentions are failing the test of authenticity. Whatever the reasons, these institutions will need to do some bit of introspection of how they can win back the trust of citizens. By walking the talk? Or by enhancing their delivery mechanism," said Chakraborty.
Trust in Institutions survey was conducted by Ipsos India, via a quantitative survey, using a questionnaire, face to face via tablets and online. Ipsos interviewed 2950 adults from SEC A, B and C households, covering adults of both genders in a representative way.
