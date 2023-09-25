Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a large-scale drone exhibition called "Bharat Drone Shakti 2023" at the Hindon airbase. As reported by PTI, this event is a collaborative effort between the Indian Air Force and the Drone Federation of India (DFI). During the inauguration, the Defence Minister opened the grand drone exhibition and witnessed several aerial drone demonstrations. Also Read: India to acquire 31 US drones for armed forces; deal worth ₹25,000 crore: Check details Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh toured the exhibition area and visited various stalls. According to an official from the Drone Federation of India, approximately 75 drones are on static display, with more than 50 set to be showcased in aerial displays throughout the event, PTI reported. The Defence Minister formally inducted the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The Indian Air Force, recognizing the significant potential in the development of indigenous drones, has joined forces with the Drone Federation of India to co-host the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 event.

Drone technology has rapidly transformed both civil and defence sectors, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk exposure, and elevating capabilities, said a press release.

IAF has a wealth of experience in employing Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions. In an effort to tap into India's rapidly growing drone technology sector, the IAF introduced the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition, which underscores its confidence in the nation's drone capabilities.

With the launch of Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, the IAF is positioned to continue building upon this expertise and further harness the potential of drone technology.

These demonstrations will encompass a diverse range of drone applications, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions, said the release.

