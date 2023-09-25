Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 exhibition at Hindon airbase1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:18 PM IST
The Indian Air Force and Drone Federation of India co-hosted the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 event, showcasing various drone technologies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a large-scale drone exhibition called "Bharat Drone Shakti 2023" at the Hindon airbase.
The Defence Minister formally inducted the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
The Indian Air Force, recognizing the significant potential in the development of indigenous drones, has joined forces with the Drone Federation of India to co-host the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 event.
Drone technology has rapidly transformed both civil and defence sectors, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk exposure, and elevating capabilities, said a press release.
IAF has a wealth of experience in employing Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions. In an effort to tap into India's rapidly growing drone technology sector, the IAF introduced the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition, which underscores its confidence in the nation's drone capabilities.
With the launch of Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, the IAF is positioned to continue building upon this expertise and further harness the potential of drone technology.
These demonstrations will encompass a diverse range of drone applications, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions, said the release.
