The Union Health Ministry has come out with new guidelines stating four specific categories of individuals should defer Covid-19 vaccinations. The guidelines came following recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).

The four categories are:

1) COVID vaccination should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery of the illness.

2) For COVID patients, who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the vaccination should be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

3) If a person gets infected with COVID post administration of the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness.

4) Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

India Covid-19 tally

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.