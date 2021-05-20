Planning Covid vaccination? Defer it if you fall in these four categories

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

