Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Planning Covid vaccination? Defer it if you fall in these four categories

Planning Covid vaccination? Defer it if you fall in these four categories

Premium
COVID vaccination should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery of the illness.
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

The guidelines came following recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19

The Union Health Ministry has come out with new guidelines stating four specific categories of individuals should defer Covid-19 vaccinations. The guidelines came following recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).

The Union Health Ministry has come out with new guidelines stating four specific categories of individuals should defer Covid-19 vaccinations. The guidelines came following recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).

The four categories are:

TRENDING STORIES See All

The four categories are:

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1) COVID vaccination should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery of the illness.

2) For COVID patients, who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, the vaccination should be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

3) If a person gets infected with COVID post administration of the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness.

4) Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Govt to provide medical, accident insurance to over 13,000 athletes, coaches

2 min read . 12:30 PM IST
Premium

Cloudburst in Dehradun's district; Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Premium

Nepal PM KP Oli faces flak for violating election code of conduct

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae impact: At 119.3 mm, Delhi records highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in May

2 min read . 11:50 AM IST

India Covid-19 tally

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!